14th and Chestnut Community Center holds annual carnival

A summer camp is making sure no child gets left behind, all while managing to have fun

What started out as an after-school service has turned into a popular summer camp.

The 14th and Chestnut Community Center kicked-off its camp last week but Friday was its annual carnival.

Police and fire departments made an appearance. They brought their special gear and vehicles to share with the kids. Organizers say the carnival and summer camp both serve many purposes.



The center serves around 50 kids at the beginning of the summer However that number continues to grow as summer break continues.