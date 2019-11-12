14th and Chesnut Community Center in need of donations

TERRE HAUTE., Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit is in need of your help.

Officials at the 14th and Chestnut Community Center said they're struggling financially, and with the holiday season inching closer, it's only going to get worse.

The organization helps families with everything from a food pantry, clothing to after school programs.

Bill Felts is the pastor and executive director at the community center.

He said they're struggling financially, as this is the lowest they've ever run on their cash reserves.

Part of the reason for the lack of donations comes from so many other non-profits in need.

"There's just so many charitable dollars out there to be had and all the other organizations are going through the same struggles that we are, and so there's such a demand and there are so many fundraisers going on, said Felt. "It's really hard to compete sometimes. Everybody has the things that really touch their hearts, and of course, what we do with the children is really a big one."

Other than monetary donations, they're in need of clean pillows in blankets for families in need.

He said any help from the community will make a difference.

"This is the only Christmas some of them have, and so it's really important we don't let them down on that, and two it's just an expensive time of year with the food. We buy a lot of extra food. We feed, every night we feed about 100 people," said Felt.

If you're interested in donating, you can contact 14th and Chesnut through their Facebook page, or by phone at 812-232-3126.