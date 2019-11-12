Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

14th and Chesnut Community Center in need of donations

The organization helps families with everything from a food pantry, clothing to after school programs. Part of the reason for the lack of donations comes from so many other non-profits in need.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 6:06 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE., Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit is in need of your help.

Officials at the 14th and Chestnut Community Center said they're struggling financially, and with the holiday season inching closer, it's only going to get worse.

The organization helps families with everything from a food pantry, clothing to after school programs.

Bill Felts is the pastor and executive director at the community center.

He said they're struggling financially, as this is the lowest they've ever run on their cash reserves.

Part of the reason for the lack of donations comes from so many other non-profits in need.

"There's just so many charitable dollars out there to be had and all the other organizations are going through the same struggles that we are, and so there's such a demand and there are so many fundraisers going on, said Felt. "It's really hard to compete sometimes. Everybody has the things that really touch their hearts, and of course, what we do with the children is really a big one."

Other than monetary donations, they're in need of clean pillows in blankets for families in need.

He said any help from the community will make a difference.

"This is the only Christmas some of them have, and so it's really important we don't let them down on that, and two it's just an expensive time of year with the food. We buy a lot of extra food. We feed, every night we feed about 100 people," said Felt.

If you're interested in donating, you can contact 14th and Chesnut through their Facebook page, or by phone at 812-232-3126.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 5°
Robinson
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Rockville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 5°
Casey
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 1°
Brazil
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 5°
Marshall
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 5°
Clear and Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Journey to Justice: Part One

Image

Local reverend holds discussion on opioid crisis

Image

Make sure your car is ready for winter weather

Image

Vincennes Police Department announces new police chief

Image

Vincennes police officer accused of child neglect suspended 'indefinitely' without pay

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Shoveling snow...in a unicorn costume

Image

14th and Chesnut Community Center in need of donations

Image

Illinois bill that would cap the price of insulin advances to the House

Image

Winter Weather Preparedness Week underway - here's what you need to stay safe as cold weather hits t

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted