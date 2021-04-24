14th Annual opening of the ISU Community Garden Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The I.S.U. Community Garden officially kicked off its 14th Annual Spring Opening Saturday morning.

The Garden started in 2008 with only 50 plots. Now it has grown to over 160 plots with more than 90 gardeners from around Terre Haute.

The land is owned by I.S.U. And their main goal is to help feed families throughout the area as well as donate 10 percent of the food grown by each gardener to area food pantries and soup kitchens.

The garden wants to stress that this area is not open to the general public. It is open, however, to anyone who puts time to plant the crops.

The garden manager, Patti Weaver, says watching students and the community come together to plant is a special feeling.

“They'll go by this garden and go, I did that. I did that with my own hands and my own work, and it'll make [them] proud. I've gardened for 40 plus years now and it's just always exciting to see things grow.”

Each gardener "owns" their plot(s). If folks wish to garden there, they need to fill out an application that is online. If they have vacant plots, then the applicants will be assigned a plot. Currently, we are full.

You can go to the ISU Community Garden website if you click here.