1426 Union awaits final votes ahead of potential Amcor strike

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 1426 union representing Amcor employees in Terre Haute is on its final day of contract voting.

If there is no labor agreement, they tell us they plan to go on strike.

Employees were unhappy with the lack of health insurance and high cost. One of them told News 10 it is especially important to him and he is willing to fight for his rights as a worker.

"It's all very important," said Walker Carver, a voting member of 1426.

"My wife in years past had a bout with pre-cancerous cells," said Carver. "We have to have a way to protect ourselves against the possibility that that might return."

This is why health insurance is critical for Carver, who said he needs better coverage from Amcor.

He told News 10 Amcor can decide what employees' out-of-pocket costs are for health coverage. This, combined with the pandemic made some workers feel an enhanced risk.

"We're performing during a global pandemic, where at the time, we didn't know if it was gonna come in here and live and die," said Kirk Smith, the president of 1426.

On Friday, Amcor said they had a plan if the company went on strike. The spokesperson told News 10, "Together with our Terre Haute employees, we've worked hard to build relationships with our customers and grow our Terre Haute business. We recognize that a strike could have a negative impact on our customer relationships and, more importantly, that our customers are counting on us to deliver packaging that safely transports essential goods like food, water and other consumer products, to market."

They followed up by saying they hope workers will reconsider the restructured contract. Workers, however, say this is not enough.

"This makes a huge difference from one day to the next. The ability to pay our bills, the ability to pay our mortgages, our light bills and put our babies in diapers," said Carver.

The voting deadline is 8 pm on July 2. Amcor's contract expires at 11:00 pm Friday.