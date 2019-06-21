Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

141 Vigo County kids need your help, CASA is asking for volunteers

As of Friday, CASA says the county has 539 assigned cases.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 5:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a need that is not going away.

CASA needs volunteers.

As of Friday, CASA says the county has 539 assigned cases.

The problem? There are only 51 active volunteers.

Some of those volunteers have as many as four cases.

That leaves 141 kids on the waiting list that need help.

"It's a very dark side of our community, and a lot of people view it as it's not their problem because it's not like, specifically focused in their family or their backyard...but it is their backyard, it's our community. These children are our future. They are our next leaders, our congressment...they are our future," Glenna Cheeseman, from CASA said.

Training is offered every month now.

They offer training online and in person.

To learn more, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain still in the forecast
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tips to prepare you in case your home receives storm damage

Image

'60 Mentors in Six Months' Big Brother, Big Sister launches new campaign to pair kids with bigs

Image

After a fire destroyed historical Vermillion County grandstands, the new one is ready for this year'

Image

Honoring those who support dementia and Alzheimer's patients with 'The Longest Day Ever'

Image

141 Vigo County kids need your help, CASA is asking for volunteers

Image

New laws will have a big impact on local elections

Image

17-year-old hurt in crash after falling asleep at the wheel

Image

Diversity Walk Saturday Downtown 8am

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield