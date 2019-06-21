141 Vigo County kids need your help, CASA is asking for volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a need that is not going away.

CASA needs volunteers.

As of Friday, CASA says the county has 539 assigned cases.

The problem? There are only 51 active volunteers.

Some of those volunteers have as many as four cases.

That leaves 141 kids on the waiting list that need help.

"It's a very dark side of our community, and a lot of people view it as it's not their problem because it's not like, specifically focused in their family or their backyard...but it is their backyard, it's our community. These children are our future. They are our next leaders, our congressment...they are our future," Glenna Cheeseman, from CASA said.

Training is offered every month now.

They offer training online and in person.

To learn more, click here.