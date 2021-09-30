14-year-old pickup truck driver accused of leading police in southern Indiana

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A teenager in southern Indiana was arrested after police said he led them on a chase.

It happened just before midnight on Wednesday in Warrick County.

Indiana State Police said they were on State Road 261 when they saw a pickup truck driver drive through a gas station parking lot and leave the lot without stopping.

They tried to pull the truck over, but police said the 14-year-old driver refused to stop. He allegedly led them on a chase through subdivisions and ran several stop signs, reaching speeds of 85 miles per hour.

The teen crashed the truck into an abandoned building.

Police said the driver and passenger, both 14, got out of the wrecked truck and surrendered.

The passenger was released to his parents.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Southwest Youth Village in Vincennes.

He was charged with:

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony

Unauthorized Control of a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony

Operator Never Licensed, Class C Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief, Class B Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor