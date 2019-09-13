14-year-old arrested in threat situation at Sullivan football game

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest in a Thursday night threat situation at a youth football game.

They said it started with a 9-1-1 call about a person with a gun going to a Sullivan Middle School football game at Sullivan High School.

Indiana State Police released new information on Friday morning.

They say officers arrested a 14-year-old late last night.

The teenager was a student.

Police say the teen told other students a man with a gun was coming to the school.

Police were quickly able to clear the accused man, learning he had no knowledge of any threat and was unarmed.

The 14-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and intimidation.