14-year-old arrested in threat situation at Sullivan football game

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest in a Thursday night threat situation at a youth football game.
They said it started with a 9-1-1 call about a person with a gun going to a Sullivan Middle School football game at Sullivan High School.
Indiana State Police released new information on Friday morning.
They say officers arrested a 14-year-old late last night.
The teenager was a student.
Police say the teen told other students a man with a gun was coming to the school.
Police were quickly able to clear the accused man, learning he had no knowledge of any threat and was unarmed.
The 14-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and intimidation.
