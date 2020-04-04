14 new deaths reported in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The state health department is reporting 14 new COVID-19 deaths in Indiana. This brings the total number of deaths to 116.

The Indiana State Department of Health reports 523 new positive cases. The number comes from the state health department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. The total number of Indiana cases is nearing 4,000 with a total of 3,953.

According to the state health department, nearly 20,000 tests have been conducted.

