14 local teachers recognized for their efforts during pandemic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - McDonald's is recognizing teachers for their extraordinary efforts during the pandemic.

Out of nearly 900 nominations, 14 local teachers were chosen as 2020 McDonald's Teach it Forward Outstanding Educators.

This award honors educators who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students during challenging times.

The winners of the outstanding educator award get a $100 dollar visa gift card.

The money can be used for their classrooms.

Winners also get a t-shirt, certificate, and of course Mcdonald's coupons to give to parents to share with their students throughout the year.

Here are the 14 local winners:

Jill Conner - Northview High School - Brazil, IN

Harmony Walsh - Van Duyn Elementary - Clinton, IN

Kristi Gray Parkside - Elementary School - Lawrenceville, IL

Sarah Knepp - Loogootee Middle School - Loogootee, IN

Andrew Shonk - Marshall High School - Marshall, IL

Kirstin Mills - Crestwood School - Paris, IL

Beth Richardson - Robinson High School - Robinson, IL

Kevin Cross - Sullivan High School - Sullivan, IN

Whitney Beck - DeVaney Elementary - Terre Haute, IN

Kim Long - Terre Haute North Vigo High School - Terre Haute, IN

Kari Dayhuff - Otter Creek Middle School - Terre Haute, IN

Craig Klitz - Clark Middle School - Vincennes, IN

Dana L. Carie - Clark Middle School - Vincennes, IN

Britney Ponce - Lena Dunn Elementary School - Washington, IN