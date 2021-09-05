World War II Veterans honored at the 13th annual salute

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - One local Wabash Valley community is honoring its veterans in a special way.

This labor day weekend, the Indiana Military Museum hosted its 13th Annual "Salute to the Veterans of World War II."

Dozens of community members came to pay tribute to our local veterans. Community members came to see live battle re-enactments, experience authentic military camps, learn about World War II history, and pay tribute to local veterans.

The museum curator says this event is the perfect way to honor all World War II veterans who served our country. But, he also says, this museum is a special gem in the Wabash Valley, which pays tribute to all of our local veterans every day of the year.

"It's probably one of the ten best comprehensive military museums in the whole country and it's right here in Southern, Indiana," Jim Osborne, the museum curator, said.

The Indiana Military Museum is open every day from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Organizers say they are planning another special tribute to Vietnam Veterans on October 9th.

