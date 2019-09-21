13th annual Bat Festival held at Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in Terre Haute got up close and personal with some night time creatures Saturday evening.

It was part of the 13th annual Bat Festival.

The event is hosted by the center for bat research, outreach and conservation at Indiana State University.

People headed to Dobbs Park in Terre Haute to check out the animals in action.

Staff at the bat center said this event helps people understand and break down the misconceptions about bats.

"We want people to understand the ecosystem services that these bats are providing for us by going out and eating our mosquito's, crop pests. Things that eat corn like the corn ear worm moth, and also things that eat our forests. So, we want people to understand how important bats are," said Joy O'Keefe, Director of the ISU Bat Center.

Folks also got to learn about bats' favorite foods and see a live raptor demonstration.