Clear

1.3 million vehicles recalled by Ford for transmission, suspension issues

Ford is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles mainly in North America to fix rear suspension and transmission control software problems.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 8:16 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles mainly in North America to fix rear suspension and transmission control software problems.

The largest recall covers over 1.2 million Explorer SUVs from 2011 through 2017. Ford says a rear suspension toe link can break if the suspension moves a lot. That can limit steering control. One customer reported running into a curb when a link broke, but Ford says it’s not aware of any injuries.

Dealers will replace the left and right toe links, which keep weight on the tires.

Ford also is recalling 123,000 2013 F-150 pickups for a second time to stop transmissions from unintentionally downshifting into first gear. The recall covers pickups with 5-liter and 6.2-liter gas engines. A previous software update didn’t work.

Dealers will update it again.

The recall also covers 2009-2016 Ford Econoline vehicles with 5.4-liter engine for loss of motive power issue.

Full details about the recalls can be found here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Becoming sunny but windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Celebrating the 31st annual strawberry festival

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Morning showers possible, then windy and very cool with some afternoon sunshine. High: 68°

Image

"No hate in this state..." words that were ringing around the Vigo County Courthouse

Image

Terre Haute Rex

Image

Lincoln Hale

Image

Terre Haute group hosted Alzheimer's Walk Kick Off

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

Greene County man behind bars facing criminal recklessness charges.

Image

Names released in Knox County Crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp