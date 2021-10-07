13 and 14-year-old charged after police said they set fire to Vigo County house

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Vigo County teens will face charges after police said they set to an abandoned house.

Last month, the Seelyville Fire Department called Indiana State Police after they put out a fire at an empty house at 1140 North Pointer Street.

Firefighters suspected the cause of the blaze was arson - since no electricity was on at the time of the fire.

Witnesses told police they saw what appeared to be two minors running from the house just before they saw smoke.

After their investigation, police arrested two teens - a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old. Because of their ages, they were not identified.

Both teens face charges of: