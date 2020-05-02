122nd Fighter Wing's flyover stops by Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Honoring front line heroes and conducting critical training.

That was the goal of the 122nd Fighter Wing's Air Force Salutes flyover Saturday morning.

The guard said the flyover demonstrates "continued readiness" "while saluting people working through the pandemic.

The aircrafts are A10 Thunderbolt Twos.

They flew over downtown Terre Haute just before noon.

Then they made their way to the Indianapolis area.

News 10 caught up with folks in Terre Haute watching the flyover.

"I think it's really important that we all stand together as americans, and I love to support the National Guard Air Force," said Nita Houk.

The guard said this serves as vital training for pilots.