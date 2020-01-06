120-year-old Martinsville business to close

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - After 120 years in business, a Wabash Valley business will be closing.

Company officials at Rowe Foundry in Martinsville, Illinois told News 10 they will close in the first quarter of 2020. No specific date has been set yet.

Officials told us the closure comes after a loss of business to overseas competition.

The foundry makes iron castings.

They say they've spent the last few months looking for a buyer to keep the foundry open, with no success.

The company employs around 75-80 people.