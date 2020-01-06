MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - After 120 years in business, a Wabash Valley business will be closing.
Company officials at Rowe Foundry in Martinsville, Illinois told News 10 they will close in the first quarter of 2020. No specific date has been set yet.
Officials told us the closure comes after a loss of business to overseas competition.
The foundry makes iron castings.
They say they've spent the last few months looking for a buyer to keep the foundry open, with no success.
The company employs around 75-80 people.
Related Content
- 120-year-old Martinsville business to close
- 120-year legacy ends Wednesday
- Martinsville Ag Fair continues through weather intreruptions
- Snow forces NASCAR to postpone Cup race at Martinsville
- Martinsville schools plan to jump into the world of eSports
- Adams Memorials repairs tombstones at City Cemetery in Martinsville
- Martinsville resident finds dog shot and killed on their porch, police looking for suspect
- Busy Terre Haute intersection closed until Thursday
- Busy Terre Haute intersection closed through June
- Police use drone to watch over area as parents pick up kids after 'safety concerns' at Martinsville schools
Scroll for more content...