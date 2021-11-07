12 points continues to grow and prosper - Maker's Studio grand opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It has been an exciting past couple of months for the 12 Points Area...full of growth and prosperity.

That excitement continues -- with the grand opening of another new business!

It's called Maker's Studio!

It is a creative space where classes are available to both adults and children.

They also do private party's, bachelorette party's, or really just any kind of special event.

There are 5 "makers" that work and teach in the studio.

Organizers say it is a way to share what they love with the community!

"And I felt like Terre Haute needed a space to be able to get the community involved, and I just love art, and I wanted to share that with everyone," Owner Yvette Morgan said.

To find out more about their services click here.