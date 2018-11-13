Clear

12 Under 40 recognized for work in the Terre Haute community

Ten women and two men were honored on Tuesday morning during the 4th Annual 12 Under 40 celebration.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 6:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - They're called 'The Deserving Dozen.'

Winners

 

Jessica Cox
Ashley Delaunois
Abby Desboro
Ryan Jenkins
Jenn Kersey
Tamara McCollough
Rachel Mullinnix
Sarah Pigg
Erin Powell
Sarah Summers
Kelsey Terry
TJ Warren

The award recognizes a dozen individuals for their personal and professional contributions to the Terre Haute community.

