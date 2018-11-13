12 Under 40 recognized for work in the Terre Haute community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - They're called 'The Deserving Dozen.'

Ten women and two men were honored on Tuesday morning during the 4th Annual 12 Under 40 celebration.

Winners Jessica Cox

Ashley Delaunois

Abby Desboro

Ryan Jenkins

Jenn Kersey

Tamara McCollough

Rachel Mullinnix

Sarah Pigg

Erin Powell

Sarah Summers

Kelsey Terry

TJ Warren

The award recognizes a dozen individuals for their personal and professional contributions to the Terre Haute community.

