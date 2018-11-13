12 Under 40 recognized for work in the Terre Haute community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - They're called 'The Deserving Dozen.'
Ten women and two men were honored on Tuesday morning during the 4th Annual 12 Under 40 celebration.
Winners
Jessica Cox
Ashley Delaunois
Abby Desboro
Ryan Jenkins
Jenn Kersey
Tamara McCollough
Rachel Mullinnix
Sarah Pigg
Erin Powell
Sarah Summers
Kelsey Terry
TJ Warren
The award recognizes a dozen individuals for their personal and professional contributions to the Terre Haute community.
To learn more, click here.
