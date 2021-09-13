One local area takes on 12 stores in 12 months

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The revitalization efforts continue in 12 Points as more businesses pop up in the area!

The 12 Points area has been pushing to open 12 stores in 12 months.

Terre Foods Cooperative Market is the fifth store set to open in the area behind Ferm Fresh, Spice Brothers, Jitterbug, and Studio 12 -- who had their ribbon-cutting ceremony this weekend.

On Sunday Terre Foods held an ice cream social to promote the area and its future market.

Organizers say the market has been trying to open for 14 years. They actually visited the 12 Points area back in 2009 but agreed it wasn't their time yet.

They say now is the perfect time because 12 Points is bringing the energy to the area, and they're excited to contribute!

"So being able to provide fresh food in this area is a great need..so we can fill that gap by having a grocery store here, and we're going to be a local and organic food store," President of the Terre Foods Cooperative Market Board said.

12 points has been hosting events on the 12th of each month all throughout the summer, and organizers say we can expect those to continue this upcoming fall.