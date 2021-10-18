12 Points arch project leads to temporary road closures

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute construction project could impact your commute this week.

Crews are working on foundations for a new arch in 12 Points. The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission funded the construction.

Lafayette Avenue in 12 Points is closed. It is expected to stay closed until 6 pm.

On Tuesday, the street will close again from 6 am to 11 am.

News 10 learned the road will close again in the future so the arch can go in, but we don't have an expected date for that portion of the project yet.