TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The north side of Terre Haute is a little cleaner thanks to the efforts of a neighborhood group.

The 12-Points Revitalization Committee and other organizations cleaned up areas in 12 Points along with other northside locations.

Schelia Romanelly, the group's chairperson says she only expected a handful of people to show up, but several organizations saw her post on Facebook and decided to help.