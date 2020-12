TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A non-profit organization is seeing some financial relief.

It's all thanks to Walmart on State Road 46. The chain awarded $1,000 to 12-Points Revitalization in Terre Haute.

The group works to make 12-Points a better place to enjoy. This donation will go towards helping businesses in the area. If they need pain or fixes to their buildings.

The group says they are grateful for all of the support they have received.