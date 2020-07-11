12 Points Revitalization Initiative hosts annual car show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in one neighborhood said they take pride in their home.

They were happy to show off the progress they've made with a celebration on Saturday.

The 12 Points Revitalization Initiative, with the help of the River Rat Rodders put on this car show.

Cars filled Gold Medal Plaza in the 12 points neighborhood.

"It just takes one person to make a difference, and then that one person gets a lot of people on board, and then it's just spreads like wildfire and then more people care. I'm just excited that the whole community, a lot of the community came out," said Jennifer Mullen-Perry.

Prizes were awarded in categories like "mayor's choice" and "best of show."

Money raised at the show benefits the 12 Points Revitalization Initative and its efforts to improve the neighborhood, and help those who live there.