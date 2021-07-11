12-Points Revitalization 3rd Annual Car Show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Third Annual 12-Points Car Show took to the streets on Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute on Saturday.

Guests were able to enjoy a silent auction, food, a D.J., and of course the views of old and new cars.

The money raised at the event is all to help revitalize the 12-Points area.

News 10 spoke with the Vice President of the 12-Points Revitalization Program and she says this yearly car show keeps the 12-points area growing.

"You can see the changes in the revitalization efforts at 12-Points from year to year as we do this. So we're just happy to have everybody here today and support a good cause."

The awards handed out included Best of Show, Top 30, and even a special "Mayor's Choice" award picked out by Mayor Duke Bennett.

For more information about the 12-Points Revitalization Program, click here.