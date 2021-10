TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Halloweekend fun continues throughout the Wabash Valley -- kids all over are securing their bags of candy!

A Trunk or Treat event took place in 12 Points Saturday.

Kids of all ages had the chance to show off their spooktacular costumes, and local business owners awarded their ghoulish fits with some sweet treats!

Organizers hope this event reminded people of their fondest memories of the 12 Points area.