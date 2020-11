TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One part of Terre Haute is getting into the holiday spirit.

12 Points will be getting a Christmas tree. There will be a tree-lighting ceremony on December 4.

Things will look a little different this year. Kids will not be able to get their picture with Santa. Instead, kids can drop off a letter for Santa.

They will also hold a diaper drive for Covered With Love, a local diaper bank.

Santa will be collecting letters from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on the 4th.