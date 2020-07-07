12-Points Car Show set for this weekend in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Start your engines and get ready to show off those vehicles. The 12-Points Revitalization Group is set to host its Second Annual 12-Points Car Show.

The group says it will take place on Saturday.

Registration for the show is from 9:00 a.m. until noon. The president of the group expects to have about 200 cars at this year's event.

She understands the COVID-19 pandemic is a worry for some. She told us about some of the precautions they are taking to keep everyone safe.

"We are going to be taking all of the safety precautions with the masks and hand sanitizer. Everybody gets their own pen. So we don't have any of that sharing going on. So, if anyone is a little bit nervous about that, we are taking safety precautions for that," Jennifer Mullen-Perry said.

All of the proceeds from the show will benefit the 12-Point Revitalization Project.

Sunday is set as a rain date for the car show.

Learn more at this link.