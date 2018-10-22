116 children receiving better child care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- 116 children are now receiving a higher quality of child care. The United Way of the Wabash Valley launched the child care initiative grant. Those grants are helping to improve and expand local childcare facilities.

Dawn Langer, owner of Dawn's Daycare in Terre Haute, has been working in the childcare business for nearly 17 years. The daycare had a waitlist. Now, that is no more.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley provided $100,000 through a grant. The money went to three day-cares in the Wabash Valley; Big Sprouts & Little Sprouts, CRADLES, and Dawn's Daycare.

Dawn's Daycare received $28,000 to spend over the span of two years. With the extra money, they were able to open up a new location, equipped with an outdoor environment that is nature-based. Langer says this stimulates children's thinking and supports creativity.

"So many children do not get outside and learn through exploration and nature," Langer said.

The goal is to end generational poverty.

"Our experts in early childhood education tell us that is one of the keys to a long-term solution to poverty by getting to children with curriculum and early activity-based learning from ages three to five," said Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.

The funds ultimately will increase the quality of care.

Dawn's Daycare is currently in the process of creating a new waiting list. They also plan to expand their nature-based learning in wooded environments.