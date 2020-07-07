11-year-old who helps kids in need brought to tears by Vigo County Sheriff's Office donation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A young lady is making a difference in our community has some new help in her mission.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office gave Katy Snow $620.

The money came from the monthly 'beard fund.'

Katy is 11-years-old. She created an organization called 'Katy's Kids.'

She helps kids in need with backpacks, school supplies, food, and Christmas presents.

Back in December, Katy we honored Katy with a Make a Difference award. She was making pies for a fundraiser when we caught up with her.