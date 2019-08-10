10th annual Trailblazer 5K hosted at Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Runners of all ages laced up their sneakers to support an important cause.
The group Generations held the 10th annual Trailblazer 5K at Vincennes University Saturday.
It's a way to get folks of all ages out and active.
Generations helps the elderly by providing programs and services to help them remain independent and healthy in their own homes.
Event ogranizers said they estimate nearly 150 people came out for the 5K.
