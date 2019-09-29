Clear

10th annual Swing for a Cure wraps up

The money raised at this tournament goes to support cancer patients and their families. This years swing for a cure recipient is West Vigo Middle School's Jordie Blevins.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 9:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday marked the final day of the 10th annual Swing for a Cure girls fast pitch softball tournament.

The money raised at this tournament goes to support cancer patients and their families.

This years swing for a cure recipient is West Vigo Middle School's Jordie Blevins.

A field was also dedicated to Linton-Stockton student Madi Moore who passed away just months ago.

The tournament director said they're trying to do their part to help people battling cancer everyday.

"I always tell the girls when I talk to them... we're not doctors. We aren't going to cure cancer. We don't have that capability. Maybe you'll grow up and be part of that, so what can we do. We can raise money to help ease that financial burden," said Darrell Williams.

Williams said they also donate to a nursing scholarship at Indiana State University.

He said he stresses to these athletes this competition is about more than winning and losing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
A Few Hot Days!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather 9/29

Image

Storm Team 10 Forecast

Image

Relay4Autism

Image

Race for the Cure

Image

Color Run promotes Type 1 Diabetes awareness

Image

Covered with Love Diaper Drive

Image

Mary Heller Cornhole Tournament

Image

Swope Downtown Challenge

Image

Fireman Waterball Tournament

Image

Civil War Days

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say