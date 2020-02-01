10th annual Soup Bowl Benefit raises awareness of food insecurity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A simple bowl of soup is drawing attention to a serious issue.

The 10th annual Soup Bowl Benefit took place Saturday night.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness of hunger and food insecurity right here in the Wabash Valley.

It was held in the Maryland Community Church atrium.

Catholic Charities organizes this yearly dinner.

Artists, chefs and volunteers work together on this project.

Bowls are $25.

Diners can take that bowl and have it filled with soup.

The money raised at tonight's dinner will support the Catholic Charities food bank in Terre Haute.

"It's all about raising awareness about hunger in our community. Too often I think we go too and from work or school the same way everyday, and we don't always see the poverty around us and the hunger around us," said Jennifer Buell.

The Terre Haute Catholic Charities food bank supports people in Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.