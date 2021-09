TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a 10K run and walk taking place this weekend at the Wabashiki Wetlands on Saturday.

They are honoring the late John McNichols and Emily Harrington.

McNichols coached Indiana State University's Cross Country and Track programs for 34 years.

Harrington was remembered for her love of nature. The Wabashiki Trail held a special meaning to her.

You can still sign up to participate in both of these events. Learn how right here.