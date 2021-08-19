WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Click Play to watch the 2021 broadcast.

“The theme of the 2021 Annual Meeting really encompasses what so many of us are trying to do; Moving Forward,” says Chamber President Kristin Craig. “This year, we’re able to bring together the best of both worlds by combining virtual and in-person opportunities and expand on the success of our reimagined event from last year.”

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting took place on Thursday. WTHI-TV partnered with the chamber to air the event.

Audiences will have the opportunity to watch the many award presentations throughout the 30-minute program. The annual Building Business Award sponsored by CenterPoint Energy will be presented to an outstanding business that has brought significant economic growth to the West Central Indiana region.

The Building Community Award, sponsored by Indiana State University, honors an organization or individual(s) for making significant progress toward enhancing quality of life issues in the West Central region.

A member of Leadership Connect of West Central Indiana is also recognized with the Emerging Leader Award. The award spotlights an emerging and exemplary young professional in the community. The award, sponsored by the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute and RJL Solutions, awards the winner a spot in an upcoming WVLI cohort.

“At this time last year I think we were all still trying to figure out how we can move forward. Now that direction is a little clearer, but the hard work for many of us is just beginning,” says Chamber Board Chair John Collett. “Many businesses look to the Chamber for resources, advice and guidance. It’s so important that we continue with the Annual Meeting and continue business in West Central Indiana.”

With the help of WTHI-TV, the Annual Meeting, which traditionally hosts around 700 people each year, will be accessible to anyone watching via TV or Live Stream. Craig says the 2020 broadcast was a large success, which she plans to expand upon in 2021.

“We’ve all learned a lot over the past year and we have all gotten better at finding new ways to do things,” she says. “The Chamber Annual Meeting is one of the first steps we will all take as we begin moving forward.”