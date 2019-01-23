TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Finding a job after college can be hard.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is doing what it can to help.
Students had the chance to visit with companies from all over the country at Wednesday's Winter Career Fair.
There were over 100 companies on hand.
Students or companies that missed this fair have another chance in the spring.
That one happens on April 17th.
To learn more, click here.
Related Content
- Over 100 employers take part in Rose-Hulman Career Fair
- Rose-Hulman hosts career fair
- New report shows most Rose-Hulman grads continue career track
- Ivy Tech hosts career fair, nearly 50 employers on hand
- Rose-Hulman students take part in Pi Day fun
- Girl Scouts discover STEM at Rose-Hulman
- Rose-Hulman Tusk Triathlon supports breast cancer
- Rose-Hulman honored as Tree Campus
- Rose-Hulman celebrates Tree Campus designation
- $25 million project wraps at Rose-Hulman
Scroll for more content...