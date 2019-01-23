Clear

Over 100 employers take part in Rose-Hulman Career Fair

Students had the chance to visit with companies from all over the country at Wednesday's Winter Career Fair.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 6:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Finding a job after college can be hard.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is doing what it can to help.

There were over 100 companies on hand.

Students or companies that missed this fair have another chance in the spring.

That one happens on April 17th.

To learn more, click here.

