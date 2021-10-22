$100,000 in tools and other items were stolen from a Vigo Co. construction trailer - police need your help finding this woman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a theft case.

Detectives are working on a theft case that happened at 1800 Rigney Drive in Vigo County on October 5.

Police said a construction trailer was broken into, and several tools and other items worth approximately $100,000 were stolen.

Investigators identified the man in the theft, but detectives need your help in identifying a female.

If you recognize the woman or have any information on this case, please call crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

You could receive up to $1000 if your tip leads to an arrest.