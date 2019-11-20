Clear

$10,000 grant funds solar energy lab for Southwest School Corporation

The solar energy system will power all of the electricity needs in the agriculture center.

Nov 20, 2019
Tilly Marlatt

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- Students in the Southwest School Corporation are gaining hands-on experience with a solar energy system.

This is made possible by a $10,000 grant from the America's Farmers Grow Rural Education program. 

The grant funded the installation of a solar energy lab for students, which will power all of the electricity needs in the agriculture center. School administrators got a chance to see the completed project on Wednesday. 

Agriculture teacher Kevin Cross shares how this project will impact students.

"Their curriculum talks about solar energy and converting solar energy into electricity, so they're going to be using this as part of the class to learn about how that conversion takes place and how we can use that energy,” Cross said.

Cross hopes this experience will encourage students to consider environmental systems and the natural resources industries as careers.

