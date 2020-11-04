100 years in the making: Local American Legion celebrates big milestone

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- The American Legion Is a non-profit organization that was chartered by Congress in 1919. It was chartered as a patriotic veterans organization. The Legion focuses on service to veterans, service members, and communities.

This weekend in Brazil, Indiana The Legion Post 2 is celebrating 100 years with an open house.

They have several activities planned for Saturday.

The day will begin with an all you can eat breakfast. That starts at 10:30 a.m.

Next, there will be activities throughout the day. Finally, the night will conclude with live music and free food.

Judge Advocate for The Legion Randy Kaelber said, "Saturday's an open house day. You can come in and see what we're all about. If you're a veteran we'd love to talk with you and see if we can get you to be a member. "

Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.

Again, this special celebration will take place on Saturday, November 7th at The American Legion Post 2 in Brazil.

To learn more about everything planned for Saturday you can go to their website.

