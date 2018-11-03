Clear

100 new trees planted in Terre Haute

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 5:18 PM
Updated: Nov. 3, 2018 6:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks can enjoy a hundred new trees that were planted Saturday morning in Terre Haute.

TREES, Inc. and the city parks department worked with volunteers to plant along South Harding Avenue and South 6th Street Boulevard. This is north of Margaret Avenue.

Several types of trees were planted. Brian Conley of TREES, Inc. explains teams planted Red Maples, River Birch, Northern Catalpas, Sycamores, Swamp White Oaks, Bur Oaks, Pin Oaks and Bald Cypress trees.

Students from several local colleges, and even some high schoolers, helped with the project.

Rose-Hulman student and volunteer Marissa Perez says, "I think it's really important actually. It's really important to give back to where you came from and build upon it especially things like planting trees that gives back to the Earth."

Conley says the program was made possible thanks to a grant from the Indiana Community and Urban Forestry Assistance Grant administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry.

