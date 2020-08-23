100 cards for a 100 year old

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash valley woman is turning 100 years old Monday and you can help her celebrate the milestone!

This is Dorothy Farmer of Terre Haute, and to celebrate the big day her daughter is organizer a card drive.

She wants to get a hundred cards for a hundred years!

She's already gotten several of them.

She shared with us what some of those cards say.

"They kept talking about my smile and I always said a smile doesn't cost anything ya know," said Dorothy.

There will be a parade for Dorothy Monday evening.

If you'd like to send her a card her address is 2230 S Center Terre Haute, In 47802.