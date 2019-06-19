100 Women Who Care makes a donation to the Swope Art Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 100 Women Who Care in Vigo County stopped by the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute on Wednesday.
That is where they donated a check worth more than $13,000.
The museum plans to use the money to replace its windows.
100 Women Who Cae is made up of local women.
They vote on which organization to donate to throughout the year.
