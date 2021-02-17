10-year-old recovers after 100 days in the hospital

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Riley Drummond may look like a 10-year-old. But on a daily basis, she deals with responsibilities that most don't have to encounter for most of our lives.

Riley’s mother Micah Drummond says, "She is very much in control of her care. She knows all of her medications. She questions everything, wants to know why."

Drummond was born with congenital heart defects. In July she had a bicycle accident that bruised her up and chipped her tooth. Drummond began to feel sluggish. Her family thought maybe the 10-year-old was having growing pains, but Riley Drummond knew something was up.

Riley Drummond says, "I had a lot of pain in my body."

Diagnosing the pain was difficult. Labs weren't coming back with definitive answers.

Riley Drummond explains, "My iron was low and...I don't remember really."

But in just weeks everything changed.

Micah Drummond says, "She was septic. She was very ill. Pale."

Bacteria had entered her heart and brain through the accident. This required brain and open-heart surgery.

Micah Drummond says, "It just blows my mind to think about it now but I didn't think she was going to live."

But she did live.

With her mom by her side, Riley Drummond's determination pulled her through. Drummond was able to get back home by the end of the year.

Micah Drummond says, "I know that we will forever have a bond. And now she's on a new path. A new path of healing.

Riley Drummond interjects, "And shots!."

Micah Drummond continues, "Shots haha!"