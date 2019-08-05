Clear

10-year-old Angel needs your help finding a match in Big Brother, Big Sister program

The organization has started a campaign called '60 Bigs in Six Months.'

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 6:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Big Brother Big Sister needs your help.

The organization has started a campaign called '60 Bigs in Six Months.'

The goal is to find mentors for children on their waiting list.

Our crew caught up with 10-year-old Angel, one of the kids waiting on her Big Sister match.

Angel likes music, gymnastics, and sports.

"I like all sports, but basketball is my most favorite," Angel told us.

She's a big MJ fan as well. We asked her who her favorite player is.

"Michael Jordan...It's because he's the goodest one and he's the one that like, everybody likes and I like him too," Angel said.

Angel had a match for about two years, but that came to an end.

"Knowing each month she would spend at least four-hours with her mentor, and then that had to come to an end, so she's just waiting to have that chance again," Emily Freeman, from Big Brother Big Sister, said.

If you think you would be a good match for Angel...or you want to mentor a child, check out this link.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
A Warm, Muggy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 8-5

Image

10-year-old Angel needs your help finding a match in Big Brother, Big Sister program

Image

Terre Haute Children's Museum event

Image

67 girls are enrolled in Boy Scouts of the Wabash Valley, local family says they are excited for the

Image

Trauma Counseling

Image

Terre Haute woman goes back to school to become a teacher

Image

Doing more for school bus safety

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Office hit with a malware virus

Image

Odon woman killed in Daviess County crash

Image

Monday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal