10-year-old Angel needs your help finding a match in Big Brother, Big Sister program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Big Brother Big Sister needs your help.

The organization has started a campaign called '60 Bigs in Six Months.'

The goal is to find mentors for children on their waiting list.

Our crew caught up with 10-year-old Angel, one of the kids waiting on her Big Sister match.

Angel likes music, gymnastics, and sports.

"I like all sports, but basketball is my most favorite," Angel told us.

She's a big MJ fan as well. We asked her who her favorite player is.

"Michael Jordan...It's because he's the goodest one and he's the one that like, everybody likes and I like him too," Angel said.

Angel had a match for about two years, but that came to an end.

"Knowing each month she would spend at least four-hours with her mentor, and then that had to come to an end, so she's just waiting to have that chance again," Emily Freeman, from Big Brother Big Sister, said.

If you think you would be a good match for Angel...or you want to mentor a child, check out this link.