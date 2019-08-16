Clear

10 inmates complete Ivy Tech welding program

The program was part of a collaboration between Ivy Tech and the Department of Corrections.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 6:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday was a special day for 10 local inmates.

Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute held a graduation ceremony.

It marked the completion of a welding program by the group of inmates.

The program was part of a collaboration between Ivy Tech and the Department of Corrections.

The goal is to help those inmates reenter society.

Officials say getting good employment opportunities is one of the first steps.

There are around 350,000 open jobs in welding fields across the United States.

