Clear

10 dogs, more than 550 birds seized in animal fighting probe

Officials say more than 550 birds and 10 dogs allegedly being kept for use in animal fighting have been rescued from properties in two Indiana counties.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 1:17 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Officials say more than 550 birds and 10 dogs allegedly being kept for use in animal fighting have been rescued from properties in two Indiana counties.

Search warrants were executed Thursday by the Indiana Gaming Commission in Morgan and Owen counties, located southwest of Indianapolis, after authorities got a tip about roosters being trained to fight. The birds and most of the dogs were found at an Owen County farm.

The Morgan County sheriff’s department says one man was arrested for purchasing an animal for animal fighting.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says animal fighting paraphernalia was found. It says the dogs tied to heavy chains and housed in a manner consistent with dogfighting, while roosters were found with physical alterations commonly associated with cockfighting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm days, but showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"It's a feeling of deep sorrow." Local woman shares her story with abortion

Image

Summer Storm Damage - Paul Davis

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Morning showers and thundershowers, then partly sunny. High: 88°

Image

Linton softball

Image

Northview softball

Image

West Vigo softball

Image

THN Baseball

Image

North Vermillion softball

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts