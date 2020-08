TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A major grant will help fight substance abuse in local rural counties.

On Friday, the United Way of the Wabash Valley announced it will receive $1 million over the next three years.

It will be used to expand services to Sullivan, Parke, and Vermillion Counties

The grant will fund programming in several other organizations. This includes adding recovery centers, school programs, drug take-back sites, and new staff.