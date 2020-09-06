1 killed in motorcycle versus SUV crash

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – An Illinois man is dead after a motorcycle versus SUV accident in Edgar County Saturday night.

According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened on Illinois Route 133 at County Road 600 East around 8 o’clock in the evening.

Investigators say the man on the motorcycle disregarded a stop sign and collided with the front of the SUV. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

The driver and passengers in the SUV were not injured, according to police.