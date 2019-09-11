1 hour and 39 minutes that changed the nation, Wabash Valley pauses to remember those lost during 9/11 attacks

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several Wabash Valley communities are commemorating the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

On Wednesday morning, there was a special bell-ringing ceremony on the campus of Indiana State University.

Local first responders rang a bell at six different times, each signifying an attack or tower collapse.

At 8:46 a.m., Flight 11 struck the north tower of the World Trade Center, at 9:03, the south tower was hit by Flight 175.

Just 34 minutes later, The Pentagon in Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C.

At 9:59, the south tower collapsed.

At 10:03, United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a Pennsylvania field.

The north tower of the World Trade Center collapsed at 10:28.

In a matter of just one hour and 39 minutes, the landscape of the United States was changed forever.

"The freshman who came into Indiana State this fall were born that year, so we are quickly reaching the point where they've read about this event. So it is incredibly important to annually lift up this opportunity and I think it will grow on this campus to just come out, stop for a few minutes, and remember those who ran towards danger as others were running away," Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis said.

"Very humbling, very humbling. I feel honored to be here among the rest of these first responders. They're all heroes and just a very humbling experience," Steve Meng, the Chief Deputy at the Vigo County Sheriff's Office said.

ISU placed 2,977 American flags on the lawn between the welcome and career centers.

Each one of those flags represents a life lost during the attacks.

The City of Brazil continued its annual memorial service on Wednesday.

Community members, police, firefighters, service members, and city leaders gathered at Forst Park.

Even area 5th graders were there for the ceremony.

Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham told us it is important for this day to not be forgotten with younger generations.

At Roselawn Cemetery in Terre Haute, nearly 3,000 flags were placed on its front lawn representing the lives lost in the attacks.

Roselawn Cemetery is located on North Clinton Street in Vigo County.