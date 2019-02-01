Clear
1 dead in crash involving salt truck on Indiana interstate

Authorities say one person has died on Interstate 70 in central Indiana after a crash involving a salt truck.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 12:01 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say one person has died on Interstate 70 in central Indiana after a crash involving a salt truck.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tells the Indianapolis Star the crash happened about 6:15 a.m. Friday near Monrovia in Hendricks County. Perrine says the Indiana Department of Transportation salt truck pulled over due to a mechanical issue and had on its hazard lights. He says another vehicle struck the truck’s rear and the person in that vehicle died.

The crash happened as a snow storm moved across Indiana, bringing 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. The storm follows a deep freeze that saw temperatures as low as minus 25 in LaPorte on Thursday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to rise in the coming days, with highs reaching the 50s in Indiana on Sunday.

