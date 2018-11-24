Clear

1 dead after head on collision

One person is dead after a car accident in Lawrence County, Illinois.

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 4:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a car accident in Lawrence County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police it happened around 11pm Friday. Investigators says two cars collided on U.S. 50, one mile east of Illinois Route 1.

Investigators say Bobbie Johnston of West Union was driving and crossed the center line before hitting another car head on. Tommy Green of Robinson was driving the second car.

Green was taken to Lawrence County Memorial Hospital. Johnston died at the scene.

