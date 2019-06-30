'They're wonderful creatures and more than just dinner,' local group looks to teach community the importance of abused farm animals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is celebrating one year with the community.

The 1834 Sanctuary hosted a farm visit Sunday.

It's a way for people to learn about the farm and celebrate the first anniversary of the sanctuary.

The goal is to save farm animals that have been abused, neglected and forgotten.

Organizers said they hope this teaches people to appreciate these animals.

"Making the connection that they are animals, and they do have voices, and that they very unique personalities and they're wonderful creatures and more than just dinner," said Sidney Mershon, Director of 1834 Sanctuary.

If you're interested in learning more, or touring the farm, you can head to the 1834 Sanctuary Facebook page.